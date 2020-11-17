Saudi Condemns Israel’s Settlements in Occupied Territory

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned the Israeli occupation authority’s decision to open bids for the construction of hundreds of new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry stressed in an official statement its rejection of Israeli settlement plans to build 1,257 new housing units in illegal West Bank settlements.

The settlement is located between the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, the WAFA News Agency reported as quoted by MINA.

The ministry said Israel’s settlement expansion decision, contrary to UN resolutions, would undermine the two-state solution and efforts made to achieve peace in the region.

Previously, Israel opened a bid for the construction of the Givat Hamatos settlement north of Bethlehem that would cut off the historic city from occupied East Jerusalem and end prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian state.

Apart from the Saudis, Egypt, Turkey and the European Union have also issued official statements condemning Israel’s plans to build new illegal settlements. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)