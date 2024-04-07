Saudi Calls for Resolution Ensuring Israel’s Compliance with Ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, in front of the UNSC, Friday, April 5 2024. (Photo: Saudi Gazette)

New York, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil said on Friday, the Arab Group called for a resolution based on Chapter VII to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In his speech to the United Nations Security Council, Al-Wasil stressed that the incident that killed aid workers from the World Central Kitchen organization “was not a surprise to the perpetrators,” Saudi Gazette reported.

He urged an international investigation into the incident and emphasized that the Arab Group demanded an investigation.

“Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip,” he denounced.

On Wednesday, the Council of the League of Arab States passed a resolution calling on the UNSC to adopt a decision under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to compel Israel to cease hostilities in Gaza, and warned against any Israeli military operation in Rafah, which hosts more than 1.5 million Palestinian refugees.

The UNSC said in a statement after a delegation-level meeting in Cairo that “an invasion of Rafah would be considered an attack on Arab collective national security and would lead to the collapse of peace prospects and an escalation of conflict in the region.

The World Central Kitchen organization reported that on Tuesday, seven of its team members were killed as a result of an Israeli military attack in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The organization announced the suspension of all operations in the region and revealed the seven victims had Australian, Polish and British citizenship, in addition to an individual with dual citizenship of the United States and Canada, and a Palestinian. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)