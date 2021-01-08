Saudi Arabia Launches ‘Health Passport’ for COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has launched a digital “health passport,” available through the Ministry of Health’s Tawakkalna app. The ‘passport’ will contain a registry of an individual’s vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and confirmation that the individual is immune to the virus, it was announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah received his second dose of the vaccine on Thursday morning in Riyadh as the Kingdom continues the largest immunization campaign in its history, Arab News reported.

During the press conference, Al-Rabiah urged everyone in the country to follow the recommended preventive measures and to start registering for the vaccine, adding more vaccine centers would be opening soon across the Kingdom.

The head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, stressed the vital role the agency plays in creating technological solutions for the government.

“This is all thanks to SDAIA’s huge digital infrastructure, through which it was able to develop the services provided by the Tawakkalna app in relation to the pandemic, or other government services that contributed to facilitating users’ access to the service they want with ease and from one place,” he said.

CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Jerry Inzerillo, told Arab News that the digital health passport is another step in the Kingdom’s move towards digitization, which he said would “expand and improve services in the country and will greatly help the people.”

“The DGDA encourages everyone currently waiting for their vaccine to stay safe by socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and wearing a mask. For a better tomorrow, we must all abide by the rules in place today,” said Inzerillo.

“(I am) extremely grateful to the scientists who have put countless hours of work into developing the incredible COVID-19 vaccines,” he added. “Yesterday, I was fortunate enough to receive mine.”

Inzerillo extended his thanks to the King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Ministry of Health, “for the incredible way the Kingdom has handled the pandemic to date.”

“With that in mind, I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to receive their vaccine whenever they can,” he added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)