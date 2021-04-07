Romanian Delegations Visit UNRWA in Jordan 

Amman, MINA – A high level Romanian delegations led by Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, visited the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan met with UNRWA Deputy Commissioner General Leni Stenseth, and UNRWA Affairs Director in Jordan Marta Lorenzo.

The meeting, Romania announced new contribution to the Agency, also discuss the socio-economic situation of Palestinian refugees in Jordan and other areas of UNRWA operations, as well as the importance of protecting and strengthening humanitarian services for vulnerable populations, especially in relation to Covid-19.

“Romania appreciate the important work UNRWA in providing basic assistance and services to Palestinian refugees in the region. In recognition of this, taking the initiative to provide sustainable financial and political support, I am pleased to announce a new contribution of 150,000 Euros to UNRWA to support the core delivery, “Aurescu said, quoted Wafa on Wednesday, April 7

The Funds from Romania will be used in the field of education and health care services in all five areas of UNRWA operations and ensure that aid delivery is not interrupted, especially when UNRWA is facing a difficult financial crisis.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to engage with Romania on the situation of Palestinian refugees in Jordan, including those who have been displaced from Syria. This community deserves continued support from our International partners, especially of the impact of Covid-19, “said Lorenzo

Romania has been finance contributor UNRWA since 2007, providing support to the Agency core services, as well as emergency support to submit requests in response to humanitarian needs arising from the blockade on Gaza as well as displacement in Lebanon. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)