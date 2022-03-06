Restore Peace in Ukraine, HWPL Sends Anti-War Statement to 192 Countries

Seoul, MINA – International NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) has made an anti-war statement to advocate for global peace cooperation and restoration of peace in Ukraine which is being invaded by Russia.

HWPL is an international NGO based in South Korea affiliated with the UN ECOSOC and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

In a release received by MINA on Saturday, the Anti-War statement sent to 192 countries since February 28, 2022 called for Russia to withdraw all militaries to its own territory, the international community to protect and accommodate refugees, and global youth unite to anti-war and peace movement.

“Military aggression against a sovereign state cannot be the solution to any problem, and the danger of war and such violent conflict hits most innocent citizens, including women, youth and children. Russia must withdraw its troops back into the country (and we) ask all countries to show their love for humanity by offering assistance to refugees,” the HWPL Anti-War Statement reads.

HWPL has sought to build a global network for peace by building solidarity among leaders and representatives from the political, religious, youth, women and media fields of the world.

In addition, HWPL’s efforts in 2018 have sent “peace letters” written by 580,000 citizens worldwide, urging heads of state from 192 countries to request their participation in peace cooperation.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, has sparked international outrage, and the European Union, United States and Britain have imposed tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to a UN report, 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. More than 1.2 million people have also fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)