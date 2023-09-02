2023 World Peace Summit in South Korea Attended by 1,800 Global Leaders

Seoul, MINA – The 9th anniversary of the September 18 HWPL World Peace Summit will be held in South Korea for four days, from Monday-Thursday, September 18 to 21 2023 with the participation of around 1,800 global leaders.

This event will be hosted by the international peace NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) in special consultative status of the UN Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC).

The Head of HWPL Man Hee Lee explained, the 9th World Peace Summit will look back on the achievements of the last 10 years and discuss the theme “Implementation of Multidimensional Strategies for Institutional Peace.”

He also stressed that the participation of people from all over the world is absolutely necessary to achieve peace.

“We (HWPL) have circled the world 32 times to carry out peace efforts. The main goal is to achieve peace. Be it in the family, school or other organization, peace is a vital necessity. Not a single person rejects the idea of ​​peace. Therefore, I firmly believe that peace will be achieved,” said Man Hee Lee.

Leaders in politics, education, religion, women’s groups, youth groups and media from around the world will participate in discussions aimed at implementing strategies in their respective sector initiatives.

The sessions will cover a variety of agendas, including the spread of an institutional culture of peace, the expansion of comparative studies pertaining to scripture, long-term peace building through education, and the development of policies to promote a culture of peace.

Man Hee Lee said, the concept of “Institutional Peace,” as proposed by HWPL, advocates for international agreements that aim to build sustainable peace with a framework based on the principles outlined in the Declaration of Peace and End of War (DPCW, Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War).

“The DPCW is presented as a tool for a series of peace units ranging from preventing and resolving conflicts to further enhancing the culture of understanding and cooperation between nations and peoples,” he concluded.

In this series of World Peace Summit, HWPL also invited journalists and published the International Publication of Peace Journalism Studies Vol 2, which included an article by Rana Setiawan, Head of Reporting at the MINA News Agency, regarding the role of Peace Journalism in creating sustainable peace. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)