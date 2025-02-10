SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Responding to Netanyahu, Saudi Official Suggests Relocating Israeli Citizens to Alaska, Greenland

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

12 Views

The meeting between the Ministers of Defense of Saudi Arabia and Syria in Riyadh, Thursday, December 2, 2025. (Image: X)
The meeting between the Ministers of Defense of Saudi Arabia and Syria in Riyadh, Thursday, December 2, 2025. (Image: X)

Riyadh, MINA – A member of the Saudi Arabian Shura Council stated that relocating Israeli citizens to Alaska and Greenland would be a superior solution for achieving stability in the Middle East.

The statement was made in response to United States President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, as well as to remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, in an ironic twist, suggested that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland.

“If he (Trump) truly wishes to be a peacemaker and secure stability and prosperity for the Middle East, he must relocate his cherished Israelis first to the state of Alaska and then to Greenland after its annexation,” said Shura Council member Yousef bin Trad Al-Saadoun in an article for the Saudi newspaper Okaz, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Monday.

He urged Palestinians to remain united, cautioning that “the worst is yet to come.”

Also Read: Egypt to Host Emergency Arab Summit on Palestinian Independence

Trump’s proposal was met with widespread condemnation from Palestinians, Arab nations, and many other countries around the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Saadoun also rejected Netanyahu’s call to establish a Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia.

“The Zionists and their allies must realize that they will not succeed in dragging Saudi leaders into the trap of media manipulation and spurious political pressure,” he declared.

The Saudi official further criticized Trump’s decision-making, asserting that poor choices were made by those who disregarded accumulated knowledge and expertise and refused to consult with specialists.

Also Read: Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Transferring Palestinians to the Kingdom

He also accused Washington of blindly adopting Israel’s methods.

“The official foreign policy of the United States will endeavor to pursue the illegal occupation of sovereign lands and the ethnic cleansing of its inhabitants—both methods employed by Israel and both constituting crimes against humanity,” he stated.

Previously, Riyadh had strongly condemned Netanyahu’s comments regarding Palestinian statehood in Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s rightful claim to their land. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

TagGreenland Saudi Suggests Relocating Israeli Citizens to Alaska

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

The meeting between the Ministers of Defense of Saudi Arabia and Syria in Riyadh, Thursday, December 2, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Responding to Netanyahu, Saudi Official Suggests Relocating Israeli Citizens to Alaska, Greenland

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Europe

Belize Joins South Africa at the ICJ in Israel’s Genocide Case in Gaza

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

More Countries, Oganizations Oppose Trump’s Gaza Plan

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 15:27 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israel Delays Humanitarian Provisions of Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Government

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 10:02 WIB
America

Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:19 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

  • 8 hours ago
People in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire Again, Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food to Palestinians in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 21:08 WIB
America

Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 18:16 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us