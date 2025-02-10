Responding to Netanyahu, Saudi Official Suggests Relocating Israeli Citizens to Alaska, Greenland

Riyadh, MINA – A member of the Saudi Arabian Shura Council stated that relocating Israeli citizens to Alaska and Greenland would be a superior solution for achieving stability in the Middle East.

The statement was made in response to United States President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, as well as to remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, in an ironic twist, suggested that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland.

“If he (Trump) truly wishes to be a peacemaker and secure stability and prosperity for the Middle East, he must relocate his cherished Israelis first to the state of Alaska and then to Greenland after its annexation,” said Shura Council member Yousef bin Trad Al-Saadoun in an article for the Saudi newspaper Okaz, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Monday.

He urged Palestinians to remain united, cautioning that “the worst is yet to come.”

Trump’s proposal was met with widespread condemnation from Palestinians, Arab nations, and many other countries around the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Saadoun also rejected Netanyahu’s call to establish a Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia.

“The Zionists and their allies must realize that they will not succeed in dragging Saudi leaders into the trap of media manipulation and spurious political pressure,” he declared.

The Saudi official further criticized Trump’s decision-making, asserting that poor choices were made by those who disregarded accumulated knowledge and expertise and refused to consult with specialists.

He also accused Washington of blindly adopting Israel’s methods.

“The official foreign policy of the United States will endeavor to pursue the illegal occupation of sovereign lands and the ethnic cleansing of its inhabitants—both methods employed by Israel and both constituting crimes against humanity,” he stated.

Previously, Riyadh had strongly condemned Netanyahu’s comments regarding Palestinian statehood in Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s rightful claim to their land. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

