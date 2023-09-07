Resistance Movement: Palestinians Have a Right to Confront Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The spokesperson of the Islamic Jihad movement said that the Palestinian people have the right to confront Israeli aggression and respond to the murders and violations that are committed by the Israeli occupation’s soldiers, Middle East Monitor reported on Thrusday.

Tariq Salami expressed the movement’s satisfaction with the “escalation of resistance operations,” including the operation that took place at the Hebron Gate in Occupied Jerusalem, which Islamic Jihad considers “a natural response to Zionist terrorism.”

Salami added that Israeli threats to expand the aggression in Jenin or elsewhere “will not stop the resistance, but will rather increase our determination to fight.”

The leader of the Palestinian resistance emphasized that increasing resistance by Palestinian fighters in most areas of the West Bank is the best response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation and that the Palestinian people will continue to fight.

The leader of the Hamas Movement, Sheikh Mustafa Abu Arra emphasized that the people in the West Bank are solid and great, and united in choosing resistance, “and it is important to embrace and protect the resistance fighters, and not to chase them or arrest them politically.”

Recently, the West Bank witnessed an extraordinary increase in Palestinian resistance operations, which resulted in the killing of 37 Israelis in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the occupied interior territories, and on the borders of Egypt. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)