Residents in the West Bank and Gaza Demonstrate Against Annexation (photo special)

Ramallah, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Friday returned to the streets to demonstrate against Israel’s plan annexation to parts of the West Bank, Palestinian security sources reported.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, and carried banners reading “Palestinians converge on their land and reject all seizures,” witnesses said.

Clashes broke out between dozens of demonstrators and Israeli military forces in several West Bank towns and villages, especially in the village of Kafr Qaddum near the town of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, they said. Xinhua reported.

Medical sources said that at least nine demonstrators were lightly wounded by metal fire coated with Israeli soldiers. Dozens of others suffer from shortness of breath after inhaling tear gas.

Demonstrators surged past roadblocks in several West Bank areas.

Hundreds of other Palestinians joined the demonstration in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis against Israel’s annexation plan.

Sallah el-Bardaweel, a senior Hamas leader, said the conflict with Israel “is not partial and it is not a conflict on the border, but it is a conflict of existence on our land.”

“The Palestinian people will not let this crime pass and Israel will again open another door to new conflicts,” al-Bardaweel said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)