Report: Russia Warns US Over Arms Shipments to Ukraine

Washington, MINA – Russia has warned that US and NATO arms shipments to Ukraine could have “unpredictable consequences”, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The US newspaper reported this based on a review of copies of diplomatic records that Russia sent to the US this week.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible materialization of Ukraine (military weapons), which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” reads the diplomatic copy dated Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The delivery of these weapons will only add to the “fuel” of the conflict that is still going on.

The report comes after the administration of US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine to counter a Russian military offensive.

The military package includes artillery systems, artillery shells, armored personnel carriers and helicopters.

“This latest aid package contains many of the highly effective weapons systems that we have provided and new capabilities tailored for Russia’s broader offensive into eastern Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops need training to operate some of the new equipment, such as the 155mm howitzer cannon. This is the first time Washington will send cannons to Ukraine, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“The system may require additional training for Ukrainian forces, such as howitzers [and] counter-artillery radar, not a very difficult system to operate, but it is not what they have in their inventory,” Kirby said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)