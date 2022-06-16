Report: 80 Percent of Gaza Children Suffer from Depression Under Israeli Blockade

Gaza, MINA – Four out of five children in the Gaza Strip suffer from depression, grief and fear as a result of living under the stifling blockade by the Israeli occupation, Save the Children said in a report published Wednesday, MEMO reports.

The report titled ‘Trapped’ which is the result of interviews with 488 children and 168 parents and caregivers in Gaza reveals a drastic decline since their last study in 2018.

The number who reported symptoms of depression, sadness and fear increased from 55 percent to 80 percent.

The report showed a significant increase in the number of children reporting being afraid, 84 percent from 50 percent in 2018, while those feeling nervous rose to 80 percent from 55 percent, and sadness or depression increased to 77 percent from 62 percent previously.

Meanwhile, sadness increased to 78 percent from 55 percent. Just yesterday the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights revealed that Israeli military strikes have killed 5,418 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has been blockaded since 2007.

“Children we spoke to for this report described living in constant fear, worry, sadness and grief, waiting for the next round of violence to erupt, and feeling unable to sleep or concentrate,” he said.

Jason Lee, director of Save the Children.

“The physical evidence of their suffering – bedwetting, loss of ability to speak or complete basic tasks is shocking and should serve as a warning to the international community,” he added.

Save the Children also reported that more than half of Gaza’s children are contemplating suicide and three out of five injure themselves.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since the summer of 2007 which has severely affected livelihoods in the Palestinian territory.

Save the Children urges the Israeli government to take immediate steps to lift the blockade and end the ongoing occupation.

“We call on all parties to address the root causes of this conflict and take steps to protect all eligible children and families to live in safety and dignity. We need to urgently end the conflict and economic deprivation that is a major cause of stress in children’s lives as well as activities to support the coping and resilience potential of children and their families in the Gaza Strip,” he said in a statement. (T/RE1)

