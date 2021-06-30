Reciting Qur’an After Every Five Fardhu Prayers To Deal With Covid-19

South Lampung, MINA – In accordance with Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur’s letter, the An-Nubuwwah Mosque Prosperity Council (DKM) obliges its congregation to recite the Qur’an at the end of every fardhu prayer service, as an effort to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic ( COVID-19) which has hit Indonesia since late 2019.

Deputy Chairperson of An-Nubuwwah DKM, Budiarso when interviewed by MINA on Wednesday said that the letter from the Main Advisor of the Islamic Boarding School, Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur appealed to be closer to the Qur’an in the face of the pandemic.

So DKM held routine reciting in congregation at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, the Shuffah Hezbollah Islamic Boarding School Complex and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung.

“Since the letter of appeal from Imaamul Muslimin arrived, since last week we (DKM) have allowed the congregation of An-Nubuwwah Mosque to read the Qur’an for 5 to 10 minutes after every dhikr before the obligatory prayers,” he said.

The activity is carried out with Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, guided by Tahfidzul Qur’an students who had been scheduled after every Asr, Isha and Fajr prayers, while after the Dzuhur and Maghrib prayers the mosque congregation read the Al-Qur’an respectively.

Budiarso explained there is a hadith that says, in curing a disease or dealing with a disease with two things, honey and reading the Qur’an.

“We already know that honey in Surah An-Nahl verses 68-69 Allah describes honey as medicine for humans, and the Qur’an is also a medicine as Surah Al-A’raf verse 82, that’s why we carry out the proposition or hadith. Therefore, hopefully Allah will protect us from the disease that is currently hitting us,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)