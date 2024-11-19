Qur’an Urinated on by Israeli Soldiers, Imaam Yakhsyallah: Don’t Remain Silent!

Jakarta, MINA – Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur strongly condemned the barbaric act of Israeli Zionist soldiers urinating on the Holy Qur’an. He called on Muslims not to remain silent in the face of this desecration, praying that those responsible, as well as Netanyahu’s regime, be cursed and punished by Allah both in this world and the hereafter.

“We regret the world’s silence, especially that of Muslims, towards this barbarism. The silence of the world, particularly Muslims, allows the Zionist regime to continue escalating its crimes against Palestinians and Muslims in the region,” said Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur to MINA on Tuesday.

Imam Yakhsyallah emphasized that as the best of nations (khaira umat), Muslims should continually uphold what is right and forbid what is wrong, and not remain silent in the face of any form of evil, as instructed in the Qur’an, Surah Al-Imran, verse 110.

“If the ummah ignores enjoining what is good and forbidding what is wrong, their prayers will not be answered by Allah,” he added.

Imam Yakhsyallah pointed out that the current barbarism by the Zionists would only intensify the resistance from the Palestinian people and Muslims against the Zionists.

These barbaric actions, he said, would further strengthen the unity of the Muslim ummah and hasten the downfall of the Zionist regime.

As reported, an Israeli soldier from the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade 435 posted a photo of himself urinating on a Qur’an in Jabalia, Gaza Strip. The photo was taken on October 22, 2024, at 17:41 local time.

The photo was first discovered by the account @ytirawi, a Palestinian journalist, Younis Tirawi.

The screenshot of the Israeli soldier urinating on the Qur’an went viral and shocked netizens after being shared by the account @SuppressedNws on X.

“I’m sure if someone did this to the Torah, it would be headline news worldwide as a ‘racial anti-Semitic crime,'” said the account @SuppressedNws.

This is not the first time Israeli Zionist soldiers have desecrated sacred symbols of Islam; they have also destroyed numerous historic mosques and Islamic sites in Gaza.

To date, the West has remained silent about Israel’s crimes in Gaza and throughout occupied Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)