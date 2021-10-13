Qatari FM: Abraham Deal to Not Solve Middle East Crisis

Doha, MINA – Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani on Wednesday denied that an Arab-Israeli normalization agreement would resolve the Middle East peace crisis.

The remarks came on the second day of the Global Security Forum being held in the Qatari capital, Doha, Anadolu Agency reported.

Al Thani stressed that the regional peace process has no prospects, therefore the Abrahamic Agreement between Arab countries and Israel cannot contribute to resolving the crisis.

“We see no prospects for a peace process, and therefore we believe that the Abrahamic Agreements (signed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan with Israel) cannot contribute to resolving the crisis,” the top diplomat said.

“We should not focus on normalizing the economy and forget about the (Israeli) occupation of Arab lands. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)