SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

sajadi Editor : Widi - 20 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

2 Views

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called on the international community to overcome its fear of the United States and take action to stop what he described as a genocide in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement posted on X, Mahathir criticized American support for Israel, which he said was enabling ongoing violence in the region. “We fear America. But we must rise above our fears. There are ways to stop the killing,” he wrote.

Mahathir accused the United States of hypocrisy, claiming that despite frequently advocating for human rights and the sanctity of life, the American public and government are complicit in Israel’s actions.

“The world can do nothing. Why? Because backing fully Israel’s genocide is the great American people,” he said.

Also Read: US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

He further alleged that the US treats other nations as adversaries and routinely accuses them of dishonesty toward America.

Warning of an escalating global crisis, Mahathir said, “The world is facing a serious threat of a third world war,” and urged nations to “call the US’ bluff.” He claimed only a direct threat to America could deter its support for Israel and halt the killings in Gaza.

Mahathir also suggested Israel aims to transform Gaza into a tourist destination, following its military campaign.

The Israeli army resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire established on Jan. 19. Since the conflict began in October 2023, nearly 52,400 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed, according to Palestinian sources. []

Also Read: Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza genocide international relations Israel mahathir mohamad Middle East crisis Palestinian conflict United States US Foreign Policy world war threat

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

  • 20 minutes ago
Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol

  • 2 hours ago
WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Urges Global Labor Solidarity Against Israeli Violations on International Workers’ Day

  • 10 hours ago
Europe

France Condemns Israel’s Revocation of Delegation Visas as Harmful to Bilateral Relations

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Over 65,000 Gaza Children Hospitalized Suffering from Acute Malnutrition

  • 24 hours ago
Load More
Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol

  • 2 hours ago
A series of 29 US airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Amran and Ma’rib. (Photo: Ansarallah Media Center)
International

US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

  • 1 hour ago
Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

  • 20 minutes ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us