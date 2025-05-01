Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called on the international community to overcome its fear of the United States and take action to stop what he described as a genocide in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement posted on X, Mahathir criticized American support for Israel, which he said was enabling ongoing violence in the region. “We fear America. But we must rise above our fears. There are ways to stop the killing,” he wrote.

Mahathir accused the United States of hypocrisy, claiming that despite frequently advocating for human rights and the sanctity of life, the American public and government are complicit in Israel’s actions.

“The world can do nothing. Why? Because backing fully Israel’s genocide is the great American people,” he said.

He further alleged that the US treats other nations as adversaries and routinely accuses them of dishonesty toward America.

Warning of an escalating global crisis, Mahathir said, “The world is facing a serious threat of a third world war,” and urged nations to “call the US’ bluff.” He claimed only a direct threat to America could deter its support for Israel and halt the killings in Gaza.

Mahathir also suggested Israel aims to transform Gaza into a tourist destination, following its military campaign.

The Israeli army resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire established on Jan. 19. Since the conflict began in October 2023, nearly 52,400 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed, according to Palestinian sources. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)