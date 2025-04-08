SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Meets Netanyahu and Suggests Palestinians in Gaza Relocated to Other Countries

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 Views

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump referred to Gaza as “incredible real estate” and “oceanfront property” he would like to own, according to Quds News Network, as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

Trump made these comments during a press event on Monday at the White House, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Trump suggested that a US “peacekeeping force” could take control of Gaza and proposed that Palestinians be relocated to other countries.

“If you take the Palestinians and move them around to different countries… you have plenty of countries that will do that,” he said.

He also questioned why Israel ever gave up control of Gaza, which he described as “oceanfront property.”

Critics argue that Trump’s remarks misrepresent the historical context of Gaza, overlooking decades of Israeli military occupation and blockade.

His comments also ignore the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians and left over 100,000 wounded since October 2023.

Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges, defended the actions of the Israeli government, calling the violence part of an effort to provide Gaza’s residents the option to leave for other countries.

The press event was limited to a select group of pro-Trump and Israeli journalists, raising concerns that the decision was aimed at avoiding scrutiny over the ongoing humanitarian crisis and Israel’s actions in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

