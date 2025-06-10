Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

Manchester, MINA – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly expressed his solidarity with the gaza/">children of Gaza, denouncing the devastating toll of Israel’s ongoing military offensive in the region, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking during a ceremony at the University of Manchester on Monday, where he received an honorary doctorate for his contributions on and off the pitch, Guardiola made an emotional appeal for empathy and humanity.

The Spanish manager described the situation in Gaza as “deeply painful,” referring to it as a “nightmare” that has killed more than 54,000 people since October 2023 and left the territory uninhabitable. He emphasized that his stance was not political or ideological but grounded in basic human compassion.

“It’s not about whether I’m right or you’re wrong. It’s just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbor,” Guardiola said. He condemned the targeting of hospitals and the deaths of young children, urging people not to turn away from the suffering.

Also Read: Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

Guardiola, who has three children, shared how the crisis in Gaza has personally affected him: “I see my kids when I wake up every morning since the nightmare started with the infants in Gaza. And I’m so scared.” He warned that such atrocities should not be viewed as distant tragedies, cautioning that “the next one will be ours.”

Guardiola’s humanitarian message came in the same week that he was celebrated for transforming Manchester City into a football powerhouse. Under his leadership, City became the first team to win the English Premier League title four times in a row and the only side to reach 100 points in a single Premier League season. He has secured 18 major trophies for the club, including a historic treble in the 2022–2023 season. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Calls for Troop Deployment Amid Immigration Unrest in Los Angeles