Qatar: Palestine to Remain A Central Isue for Arab and Islamic countries

Geneva, MINA – Qatar stressed that the Palestinian struggle will remain the central issue of Arab and Islamic countries and all good people in the world.

The statement was made by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Rashid Al-Suwaidi at the public debate of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Wafa reported on Saturday.

Al-Suwaidi said it was important to document the crimes and human rights violations committed by Israel with its occupying power against the Palestinian people.

Qatar also condemned the attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians and their property, the launching and burning of places of worship and the spread of racist slogans against Palestinians and Arabs.

Israel’s aggression and expansion plans are a violation of international law and one of the greatest obstacles to achieving a just, comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.

In addition, Al-Suwaidi regrets that Israel’s actions still have the support of some parties, who feel like a state above the law and encourage it to continue to commit more violations against the Palestinian people.

He called on the international community for its legal and moral responsibility to protect, regulate the occupation of all Arab lands, establish the regulation and resolution of the refugee problem by UN General Assembly Resolution No. 194 of 1948.

Al-Suwaidi also considered that Palestine could enjoy all their rights, especially to self-determination and an independent Palestinian state with 1967 borders, Jerusalem as its capital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)