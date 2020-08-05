Pyramids to Burj Khalifa Light up in Solidarity with Lebanon

Egypt, MINA – The Egyptian pyramids light up in the shape of the Lebanese flag to show solidarity with the powerful explosions on Tuesday which destroyed the capital of Beirut.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism shared photos of the pyramids and expressed their condolences to Lebanon through its Facebook account, MEMO reported.

The Egyptian foreign ministry also said it had opened a field hospital in Beirut for the victims of the explosion.

Quoted from the Khaleej Times, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai and the clock tower on Habib Street in Tunis is also lit with the Lebanese flag.

“The Burj Khalifa lights up for solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Lebanon. Our condolences to our loved ones in Lebanon! ” said the iconic building through a Twitter account.

Around 100 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured in two large explosions in warehouses containing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for fertilizer and bombs that were held at the port for six years without proper security measures.

The explosion caused billions of dollars in damage and damage to almost the entire city.

Hospitals in the capital, which have struggled to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic are now filled with explosion victims. (T/R7/RE1)

