Prophet Muhammad: The Pearl (Part 5)

By: Imam Shamsi Ali, President of Nusantara Foundation, New York

Muhammad shalallahu alaihi wasallam was born and sent to carry the heavenly message. Not only that, he himself is the embodiment of that message.

All of the heavenly messages are summed up in one word “رحمة”. Rahmah is “love”. Therefore, the Messenger of Allah is known as “rahmatan lil-alamin“, as the Qur’an describes in Al-Anbiya verse 107: “and We did not send you (Muhammad) except as “rahmatan lil-alamin“.

This statement shows that the Prophet and the message he brought were part of that love. His presence is also likened to the “nuur” (lantern) of life. He was here to give light in the midst of the darkness of the world (zhulumat) by giving clear instructions for life.

Life is like a journey with a clear destination. However, many people are confused about how to achieve this goal and deal with the obstacles that exist during the journey.

This confusion causes various damages (Al-fasad). As a result, many people lose their sanity and end up astray.

In this dark world, many people fall into humiliation (asfala saafilin) ​​so they live life with various pretenses. Pretending to be smart but stupid. Pretending to be rich but poor and pretending to be happy when in pain.

However, the most furious stupidity is when a person does not know his God, does not know the purpose for which he/she was created, and also does not know how to live according to the purpose for which he/she was created.

When people do not know those things, they will live in confusion. Therefore, the prophet Muhammad was present as an answer to these questions and also as a giver of instructions on how humans should live this life.

For his great role, it is not surprising that Muslims love him more than anyone after Allah.

اللهم صل علي محمد وعلي ال محمد

