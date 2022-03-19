Prof. Anbar: Ramadan Month of Unity of Ummah and Brotherhood of Islamiyah

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Professor of the Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine, Prof. Mahmoud Anbar, the month of Ramadan has an important role in strengthening ukhuwah Islamiyyah (Islamic brotherhood), ukhuwah wathaniyah (brotherhood of countrymen), and ukhuwah insaniyah (brotherhood of fellow citizens).

“The meaning of Ramadan as a month of unity, that’s when all Muslims regardless of class and any differences they both enliven the month of Ramadan and fill it with various worship simultaneously and at one time,” he said in the Tabligh Akbar 1443H held by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, on Saturday night virtually.

In the holy month of Ramadan, continued Prof. Anbar, Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala unites many Muslims in the religion of Allah and his monotheism.

For that, he reminded us together to seize the opportunity to perform various acts of worship during Ramadan, where in this month the doors of heaven are opened, the doors of hell are closed, and the devils are shackled.

Prof. Anbar also said that during Ramadan, Muslims both realize the importance of interacting with the Quran, reading it, meditating on it, then practicing it in daily life.

“Understanding the importance of the Al-Quran as the spirit and way of life of the Muslims,” ​​he added.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims simultaneously turn on the nights in the month of Ramadan by performing tarawih prayers.

“Ramadan as a picture of ukhuwah Islamiyah and the unity of the ummah, also especially entering the last 10 days of this holy month, they fill those nights with acts of worship with the same awareness that Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala promises forgiveness many times over for His servants who get Lailatul Qadar,” he said.

This glorious month, Muslims also care for each other through the distribution of zakat fitrah or zakat mal

Prof. Anbar mentioned the month of Ramadan as a month of unity, because that’s when we find many Muslims taking advantage of their iftar time by praying to Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala, because this time is one of the most efficacious times for Allah to grant prayers.

“They ask for repentance in order to get forgiveness from Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala,” he concluded.

On that occasion, Prof Anbar also called on Muslims to continue to pray for and support the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine from the grip of Israel.

“Greetings to all Indonesians and Muslim congregations from Palestine,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)