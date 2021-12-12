Prisoners’ Institutions Says “Israeli Occupation Arrested 402 Palestinians During Last Month

Gaza, MINA – During the month of November 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities arrested 402 Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory, including 66 children and 3 women.

This came within a joint monthly report issued on Saturday, by the Prisoners and Human Rights Institutions, in which it confirmed that the number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation’s prisons amounted to about 4550 prisoners, until the end of November, including 32 female prisoners, and 170 minors, and about 500 administrative detainees, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

While the highest rate of arrests was during November; In Jerusalem, 160 cases were arrested, including 54 children and minors.

The number of administrative detention orders issued during the month reached; 123 orders, including 39 new orders, and 84 extension orders. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)