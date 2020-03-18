Preventing Coronavirus in Mosques is Part of Virtuous Charity

Jakarta, MINA – The leader of Darut Tauhid Abdullah Gymnastiar (Aa Gym) appealed to the public not to be affected by the information that is spread related to the polemic regarding the provision of prayer in the house.

Indonesian Ulema, Aa Gym invites Muslims to follow the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus, thus quoted from Republika on Wednesday, March 18.

He added by avoiding the spread of the virus would certainly be pious deeds. Aa Gym also hopes that people will not be affected by hoaxes that are developing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)