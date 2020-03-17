Prevent Coronavirus, Malaysia Announces Lock-Down 18 to 31 March

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Following two surges in the coronavirus case (Covid-19), Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night announced the country was entering a national lock-down.

In a speech broadcast live on national television, Muhyiddin said the government would implement the Movement Control Order from March 18 to March 31.

“The government has decided to limit all movements from March 18 to March 31 throughout the country,” he said.

“This step was taken under the Control of the Spread of Infectious Diseases in 1988 and the 1967 Police Act,” he continued.

He said it means that all businesses must be closed, except for outlets such as supermarkets and grocery stores that sell daily necessities.

He also announced all government and private offices will be closed during locking, except for important services such as utilities, telecommunications, transportation, banking, health, pharmacies, ports, airports, cleaning, and food supplies.

He added the lockdown also meant that all Malaysians would be prohibited from traveling abroad and that no tourists or foreigners would be allowed into the country.

“I am aware that the brothers and sisters may feel that the actions taken by this government have caused difficulties in living a whole day. However, this action must be taken to stem the spread of Covid-19 outbreak, which is likely to claim the lives of the people of this country, “he said.

“We must not wait any longer so that the situation becomes more acute. This drastic action needs to be taken immediately to limit the transmission of this outbreak by closing the movement of people, “he added.

The Prime Minister also appealed to its citizens to remain calm, no need to panic and worry. The government guarantees the availability of food ingredients, daily necessities, and health care, including the need for adequate masks.

Citizens who need information regarding this epidemic prevention, can contact the Center for the Management of State Operations at the service hotline.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s announcement came after fears of a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia, which currently has a number of cases rising to 553, the highest in Southeast Asia. (T/RE1)

