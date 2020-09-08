President Says the key to improving Economy is Good Health

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo said that the key for the economy to improve is good health.

“Good health will make our economy good, meaning that our focus is still number one on health, handling Covid-19, because the key is here,” he said while giving his introduction to the Plenary Cabinet Session (SKP) on Health Management and Economic Recovery for Strengthening Reforms in 2021, at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday.

Jokowi advised that the ranks of the Committee for Handling Covid and Economic Recovery, the Minister of Health, and the Army-Police to really be the focus of handling Covid-19, so that the economy will follow.

Previously, the Chairperson of the Committee for Handling Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN), Airlangga Hartarto said the Government would focus on strategies to reduce the risk of economic contraction in Q3 and Q4 2020.

In particular, optimizing the potential budget that may not be absorbed by reallocating it to programs this year for national economic recovery.

Airlangga also explained that the two programs launched, namely the Productive Micro-Business Banpres (BPUM) on August 24, 2020 and Salary / Wage Subsidy Assistance launched on August 27, 2020, went very well. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)