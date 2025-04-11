President Prabowo: Indonesia and Türkiye Must Be a Positive Force for the Muslim World

Ankara, MINA – During an official visit to Türkiye, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the important role that Indonesia and Türkiye should play as major countries in the Muslim world and as key leaders in the Global South.

“We must become a positive and influential force in the Islamic world. It’s also our shared responsibility as leaders of the Global South and strategic partners to contribute to shaping the global order,” Prabowo said in a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday.

Prabowo also expressed his appreciation for President Erdoğan’s earlier visit to Indonesia and his support for the first High-Level Cooperation Council between the two nations. He noted that the warm relations and common vision between Indonesia and Türkiye have strengthened their 75-year diplomatic ties.

“We have shared a diplomatic relationship for 75 years, and now we’re committed to deepening that cooperation because of our similar values and goals,” he said, as quoted by the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat.

As part of his visit, President Prabowo was honored to deliver a speech at the Turkish Parliament. He said the speech came from the heart, not just as a formal gesture.

He also praised Türkiye’s rich history and culture, saying he hoped both countries would continue working together for global peace.

“Türkiye, as the successor of the Ottoman civilization, has always inspired the people of Indonesia. We’re excited about this strong partnership and confident that together, Türkiye and Indonesia can make a big contribution to global peace,” he added.

Looking back on history, Prabowo recalled how the Ottoman Empire once supported Indonesian fighters during the colonial era. He said that this legacy is still remembered today.

“When I visited places like Sumatra, Aceh, and Deli Serdang, people told stories of how their ancestors received training and support from Ottoman officers and soldiers. These memories are still alive among Indonesians,” Prabowo shared.

In his speech, Prabowo also praised Türkiye’s firm stance in supporting oppressed people, especially Palestinians.

“Many countries talk about democracy and human rights, but they turn a blind eye when innocent children and women are bombed in Gaza. Türkiye stands firm, and we want to stand alongside Türkiye in defending justice and truth,” he said.

President Prabowo concluded by calling for stronger cooperation between Indonesia and Türkiye to build a fairer and more prosperous world.

“Our civilization must fight for the right of every nation to live peacefully, safely, and free from oppression,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

