President Jokowi Visits Cianjur after Earthquake

Cianjur, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Tuesday visited the earthquake disaster site in Cugenang, Cianjur Regency, West Java.

On one occasion after visiting the affected locations, President Jokowi expressed his deep condolences for the earthquake that occurred in Cianjur Regency, West Java Province, last Monday.

The President has also ordered various parties to assist in the evacuation and opening of access for those affected by the landslides.

Jokowi requested that the victims who were still buried be prioritized for evacuation and rescue.

During his visit to the disaster site, President Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Head of BNPB Suharyanto and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

According to the BMKG, the earthquake occurred at 01.21 p.m last Monday. The earthquake was centered 10 km southwest of Cianjur Regency, West Java, with a depth of 10 km.

The government stated that it would provide assistance to handle the houses of residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake.

The Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto revealed that the government will continue to collect data and build houses for affected residents.

“For people whose houses were heavily damaged, the government will replace them. Once the emergency response is complete, they will enter the rehabilitation and reconstruction stage. After that, they will build community houses that were heavily damaged,” said Suharyanto while giving a press statement at the Cianjur Regent’s Hall, West Java. (T/RE1)

