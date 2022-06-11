President Jokowi Asks Public to Stay Alert Against Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo asked the public to stay alert to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to him, there has been a slight increase in cases in recent times.

“So it’s still in a controlled position even though we know, I’ve asked to watch out for there is a slight increase. This is because yesterday there were three pekna problems or a month ago because we were celebrating Eid al-Fitr,” explained the President in his press statement to journalists after inaugurating the Rumpin Nursery in Bogor Regency, West Java Province on Friday (June 10).

Currently, the positivity rate in Indonesia, based on data from the Ministry of Health, is still at 1.15 percent, below the standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO) of five percent.

Apart from looking at the positivity rate, another indicator, namely the transmission rate, is still under control and is far below the WHO standard. The WHO standard for the transmission rate is 20 per 100 thousand per week, while the current transmission rate in Indonesia from data from the Ministry of Health is at 1.03 per 100 thousand population per week.

Nevertheless, the President reminded the entire community to remain vigilant in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The President also emphasized the importance of booster vaccination for the community.

“So it’s still under control. But still vigilance is important. Therefore, I will emphasize again the importance of boosters, we will continue to do this third injection,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)