President Joko Widodo’s Mosque in Abu Dhabi Officially Opens

Abu Dhabi, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially opened to the general public on December 14, 2023.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazroei, Head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Waqaf Omar Habtoor Al-Direi, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of ASEAN Ambassadors.

Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis said that the mosque was a symbol of strong brotherhood between the two countries.

The opening of the Joko Widodo Mosque was marked by the planting of a mango tree, followed by the midday prayers.

The congregational prayer was led by Ustaz Salman Alfarisi as the imam at the mosque.

The President Joko Widodo Mosque is located in the diplomatic area of ​​Abu Dhabi and is crossed by Jalan President Joko Widodo.

The mosque stands on land with an area of ​​3,766 m2 and can accommodate up to 2,500 worshipers. (T/RE1/P2)

