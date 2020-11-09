President Joko Widodo Congratulates Joe Biden

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the United States (US) president election.

“My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your historic election. The enormous result is a reflection of the hopes placed on democracy, ”Joko Widodo said as quoted from his Twitter account on Monday.

The President also hopes that the President-elect of the US will strengthen cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

“Looking forward to working with you in strengthening the Indonesia-US strategic partnership and encouraging our cooperation in the fields of economy, democracy and multilateralism for the benefit of our two nations and beyond,” the President added.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris beat incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence in a battle for keys to the White House.

Biden won after getting an electoral vote of more than 270. (T/RE1)

