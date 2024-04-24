Prabowo Subianto Officially Appointed as President of Indonesia for 2024-2029

President and Vice President-elect Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrived at the General Election Commission (KPU) Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (24/4/2024). (photo:/MPI/ARIF JULIANTO)

Jakarta, MINA – The General Election Commission (KPU) officially appointed Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka as president and vice president-elect in the 2024 presidential election.

The determination is stated in minutes number 252/PL.01.9-BA-05/2024 concerning the Determination of Elected Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates in the 2024 Election.

The determination was also read out by KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari in an open plenary meeting at the KPU office, Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

“The General Election Commission has appointed presidential and vice presidential candidate number 2 Mr Prabowo Subianto and Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka as president and vice president for the period 2024 to 2029,” said Hasyim.

After this determination, Prabowo and Gibran signed the minutes.

Prabowo-Gibran won the 2024 presidential election with 96,214,691 votes or 58.6 percent of the valid national vote. Meanwhile, his rival, Anies-Muhaimin, won 40,971,906 votes or 24.9 percent of the valid national vote. Then, Ganjar-Mahfud got 27,040,878 votes or 16.5 percent of the valid national vote.

The appointment of the president and vice president was carried out after the Constitutional Court (MK) decided to reject the 2024 General Election Results Dispute (PHPU) lawsuit filed by Anies-Muhaimin and Ganjar-Mahfud. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)