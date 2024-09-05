Power Cut off in Jenin amid ongoing Israeli Military Aggression

Jenin, MINA – Power was cut off on Thursday evening to several neighborhoods in Jenin city and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank, as the Israeli occupation forces continue their invasion of the area for the ninth day in a row, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that the electricity outage affected various areas in both the city and the refugee camp due to the continuous aggression by Israeli forces.

The destruction and demolition of streets in Jenin refugee camp, coupled with damage to power lines, have been identified as causes of the blackout.

The disruption has exacerbated the hardships faced by residents amid the ongoing military assault. (T/RE1/P2)

