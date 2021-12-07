Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine in Gaza Warns Ocuupation and Call for Escalation

Gaza, MINA – The Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Gaza, warned on Monday the Israeli occupation of the consequences of its crimes and provocations against the Palestinian people.

The military wing said in a press statement, that the resistance will have the final word, which will not accept this reality, and the occupation alone bears the responsibility for the repercussions of its crimes, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

“The heroic operations of the brave Palestinian youth – against the Israeli occupation forces and settlers- in the West Bank are a strong affirmation of the clarity and authenticity of the resistance’s approach against the crimes of the occupation,” it confirmed.

The Abu Ali Brigades added, “We are following the developments in the occupied city of Jerusalem, including the killing, abuse and arrest of our people there, in addition to attempts to change the historical reality in the city through the policy of illegal house demolition and settlement, which we consider to be a clear and dangerous transgression practiced by the occupation against our people and their holy sites.”

It saluted the Palestinian youth who carried out “heroic operations” against the Israeli occupation soldiers in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and they “emphasized with their blood the strength of the resistance approach that is capable of defeating the Zionist enemy and stopping its aggression.”

It also addressed “Greetings of pride to the masses of our Palestinian people everywhere in occupied Palestine, specifically in Jerusalem, for their steadfastness in the face of Zionist violations,” and it called on them to escalate resistance in all its forms in the face of the Israeli occupation and pressure it more until it stops its aggression against them, and they and extract all Palestinian rights from it.

It’s noteworthy that confrontations escalated between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem recently, as well as many palestinian youth carried out stabbing and shooting operations against Israeli soldiers and settlers in response to the crimes of the occupation, the last of which was carried out by the young Muhammad Abu Salimah in the city of Jerusalem, which seriously wounded an Israeli settler. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)