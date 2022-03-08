Select Language

Political Analyst: Al-Quds Sword Battle II is Drawing Near

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian writer and political analyst, Mustafa al-Sawaf, said the battle of the Al-Quds Sword Battle II is drawing near, in the face of daily attacks on the Palestinian territories by Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

Al-Sawaf said, “The West Bank is now living in a volcanic crater, and the eruption is not far away.” he said to Quds Press on Monday.

He added that the upcoming Palestinian revolution will not be limited to the towns and villages of the West Bank. But it extends to the Gaza Strip, the diaspora, and where every Palestinian is.

According to him, the youth resistance in the West Bank, especially in Jerusalem’s Old City insists, day by day, does not frighten them.

“Even activity is increasing against the occupation, and that youth are ready to do all they have for Palestine and the holy places,” he said.

He said 2022 witnessed a significant increase in the number of martyrs compared to previous years. Last year saw a marked increase in resistance operations, despite the Israeli occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

