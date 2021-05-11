Palestinian Joint Military Wings Launch Battle of “Sword of Al-Quds”

Gaza, MINA – The Joint Military Wing of all Palestinian Resistance Faction in the Gaza Strip announced the launch of the “Sword of Al-Quds” (Saef Al-Quds) against the occupation of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

In a press statement, in the early hours of Tuesday, they warned the occupation not to continue its aggression against the sanctity and the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

“If the attacks continue, they will have to pay dearly for it,” the statement continued.

“We have gathered our strength to protect our people, and we will not abandon them, regardless of the consequences. Our weapons are weapons for all our people, wherever they are, ”he added.

The joint statement assured the Palestinian people in general, and in Jerusalem in particular, that “the resistance that you are betting on will not disappoint you and will remain your shield and sword.”

In the “Sword of Al-Quds” battle, attacks will be directed at the occupation, which opened with a missile attack on Jerusalem Monday, and target Israeli vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip.

The attacks were followed by intense missile attacks targeting the area around “Tel Aviv” and Israeli troop positions in the occupied cities.

The statement confirmed that his response came in support of the Holy City of Al-Quds, and in response to the cries of free men and women. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)