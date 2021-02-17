PM Shtayyeh Asks Ireland to Recognize Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Mohammed Shtayyeh on Tuesday, urged Ireland to recognize the Palestinian state and make every effort to formulate an active European position to protect the planned two-state solution.

In a video conference reported by the WAFA News Agency, Shtayyeh also asked Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney to pressure Israel to allow the Palestinian people in Jerusalem to participate in the upcoming elections, either as candidates or voters.

Apart from that he asked international observers to oversee the election process.

The prime minister briefed the Irish minister on progress in restoring bilateral relations with the United States, particularly with regard to reopening diplomatic missions in Washington and Jerusalem, in addition to the return of US aid to Palestine and the United Nations Near East Refugee Assistance Agency (UNRWA).

He also noted the ongoing preparations for a donor conference to be held at the end of this month, with the participation of the United States, alongside the government’s efforts to deal with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to hold elections.

The Prime Minister discussed ways to activate the international quartet and provide multilateral international sponsorship in the peace process, with clear reference to international law and UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Coveney emphasized Ireland’s readiness to provide all forms of assistance to the Palestinian government to facilitate the holding of general elections and revive the political process. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)