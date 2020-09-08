PLO: Trump Forces Countries to Move Their Embassies to Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat declared the President of the United State (US) Donald Trump forces countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

“President Trump has not only violated international law but continues to humiliate his guests,” Erekat tweeted on Twitter, reported by Memo.

Erekat uploaded a video of Trump thanking Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for agreeing to move his embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The video shows Vucic looking confused at the announcement and looking at the documents in his hand to see where the deal had been made.

Erekat added, “There is no need to be ashamed, still in accordance with international law, do not move the embassy to Jerusalem. It was clear that mistakes had been made. ”

In another tweet, he wrote, “We will make every effort to prevent violations of international law and the transfer of any embassy to Jerusalem. The Palestinian state will undermine diplomatic relations with any country that moves its embassy to Jerusalem”.

On Friday, Trump announced that Serbia would move its embassy to Jerusalem and Kosovo agreed to establish full normalization and diplomatic relations with Israel.

In December 2017, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and months later he moved the US embassy to that city. (T/RE1)

