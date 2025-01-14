Palestinians Warn Israel’s Fake Negotiations to Continue Genocide

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian residents in the Gaza Strip have warned that Palestinian fighters should remain cautious about Israel’s often insincere negotiations, which are merely a tactic to continue its genocidal actions against the Palestinian people.

A source told MINA on Monday that these reports could just be an attempt by the occupiers to calm public sentiment and the international community regarding the killings and destruction caused by this war.

The source added that the occupiers might be pretending to the world that they are negotiating to end the war, but at the same time, they continue to destroy, kill, bomb, commit massacres, and perpetrate genocide.

“All of this is to buy time so they can prolong the war, weaken the resistance forces, and reduce Gaza’s population,” the source continued.

“We only pray to Allah Azza wa Jalla to provide an immediate solution, may this news be true, and may Allah replace the suffering of Gaza’s residents with goodness,” said the unnamed source, citing security reasons.

Currently, reports are circulating in the media that the war is nearing its end, that negotiations are in their final stages, and that the occupiers have reportedly agreed to this.

Since January 2024, the Zionist occupiers have indeed discussed negotiations, troop withdrawals, ceasefires, and more. However, in reality, they continue to attack Gaza’s residents, even targeting public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and refugee camps. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)