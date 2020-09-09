Palestinians Successfully Expelled Dozens of Illegal Settlers

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinians succeeded in expelling dozens of Israeli illegal settlers on Monday night who tried to control Palestinian land near Ramallah to establish an illegal settlement post.

The illegal settlers assisted by the Israeli occupation army razed Palestinian land using bulldozers to expand their illegal settlements, Wafa News Agency reported.

Witnesses say dozens of illegal Israeli settlers sneaked into the Ras Al-Tin area in Kufr Malik village, east Ramalah and started setting up posts on Palestinian land.

Area residents rushed to the scene and fought with Israeli settlers in the West Bank before forcing them to leave the area.

According to witnesses, the Israeli Occupation Forces intervened to protect the settlers who clashed with the Palestinian population, there were no reports of injuries. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)