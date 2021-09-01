Palestinians Rally Demand Release of Pregnant Detainee in Israel

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinians om Tuesday held a rally at the Red Cross office in Ramallah demanding the release of a pregnant detainee in Israel as she is close for delivery.

Minister of Women Affairs, Amal Hamad, called on Israel to release Anhar al-Deek, who is in her ninth month of pregnancy, in order for her to deliver her baby in a proper environment and among her family.

Other participants in the rally said the detention of al-Deek while she is getting ready to have her baby is a violation of international laws and conventions that amounts to a war crime, Wafa reported.

Al-Deek, 26, a mother of a baby child, was detained at her Kufr Nimeh home, near Ramallah, for her political activities while she was in her fourth month of pregnancy. She is expected to have her baby at any time.

Israel has refused to set her free despite the fact she was not charged or allow a member of her family to attend her delivery, which is expected to be by C-Section. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)