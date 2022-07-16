Palestinians Protest in Bethlehem Rejecting Biden-Abbas Meeting

Bethlehem, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians organized this Friday afternoon, a vigil in Bethlehem, rejecting US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region, amid an intense deployment of the Palestinian Authority’s security services, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The protesters chanted angry slogans denouncing the visit and the biased US policy supporting the Israeli occupation, including, “Oh Biden, get out… Palestine is a free land”, “America is the sponsor of terrorism… and we are not afraid of it.”

Journalist Iyad Hamad said that Biden is not welcome in Palestine, because he is completely biased toward the occupation, the murderer of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

In turn, Bahaa Mohammad, a member of the Factional Coordination Committee, confirmed that Biden’s visit to Bethlehem came to sell the illusion of the Palestinian Authority and that the experience with the American administration was bad and did not give anything to the Palestinians.

A member of the factional coordination committee in Bethlehem, Abu Amer Rahal, also made it clear that economic solutions and economic peace do not meet the minimum level of Palestinian rights, foremost of which is the right of return.

For his part, the Director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, Farid al-Atrash, called on the US administration and the international community not to side with the occupation at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people, stressing that the Palestinian people will continue their struggle and they expect nothing from Biden’s visit.

Prior to this stand in Bethlehem, dozens of Palestinian activists demonstrated in front of Al-Mutala’ Hospital in the town of Al-Tur in occupied Jerusalem, rejecting the visit of US President Joe Biden and his statements in support of the occupation, coinciding with a large deployment of the occupation forces, and the closure of the area of ​​Al-Mutala’ Hospital completely.

On Wednesday, Biden arrived in occupied Palestine, met officials in the occupation government, and met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, this Friday afternoon, in Bethlehem for less than an hour. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)