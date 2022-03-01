Palestinians Protest French Claim to Call Jerusalem the Capital of Jews

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians held a demonstration in the Gaza Strip on Monday to protest the statement by French Prime Minister Jean Castex who called Jerusalem the “eternal capital of the Jewish people.”

“Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine,” they said in a banner raised during a rally organized by Hamas in the western city of Khan Younis.

“Castex’s remarks are part of the ongoing bias of French and Western decision-makers against the Israeli occupation,” Hamas leader Mushir al-Masri told Anadolu Agency.

“Western policies cannot give legitimacy to Israel on Palestinian land,” he said.

On Friday, Castex claimed during a dinner hosted by the Council of Representatives of the French Jewish Institute (CRIF) that “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people.”

“That doesn’t stop anyone from acknowledging and respecting the ties of other religions in this city,” he said.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, could eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)