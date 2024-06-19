Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Aggresion on Gaza Hit 37,372

Gaza, MINA – The death toll of Palestinians from Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October has reached 37,372, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 85,452 people have also been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement, as the Israeli deadly attacks entered the 256th day.

“Israeli forces killed 25 people, and injured 80 others in three massacres against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

Rescuers are unable to reach many people who are still trapped under rubble and on the roads, it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)