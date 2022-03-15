Palestinians in Gaza Resume Umrah Pilgrimage after 2-year Hiatus

Select Language

Gaza, MINA  – Palestinian pilgrims in Gaza, on 14 March, departed for Saudi Arabia for Muslim Umrah pilgrimage for the first time in two years, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said the first group of pilgrims left Gaza for Saudi Arabia through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Accordinng to MEMO, Chairman of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Companies in Gaza, Awad Abu Madkour, said the first batch of pilgrims was made up of 298 people.

Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages were suspended in 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus.

In recent days, a delegation representing Hajj and Umrah agencies in Gaza agreed with the Egyptian authorities to re-open the Cairo International Airport for pilgrims from Gaza.(T/R3/RE1)

