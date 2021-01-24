Palestinians in Abroad to Host International Conference Against Normalization

Beirut, MINA – Palestinians in abroad are scheduled to hold the First International Conference to Reject Normalization with the Israeli occupation, from February 27 to March 3, 2021.

The organizing committee targets more than 100 participating institutions, from elements of international organizations and figures, to convey the Palestinian narrative and the nature of the conflict with the occupation that developed in the region after normalization. Quds Press reported on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Conference Preparation Committee, Moataz Al-Masloukhi said the conference was a step towards the reaction of the Palestinian, Arab, Islamic and world people, as a strong call to reject any normal relations with the Israeli occupation.

He said that the representation of participants from five continents in the conference had important implications because the first time an international conference was held to fight normalization.

Al-Maslukhi stressed that the current conditions were ready for a counterattack in all directions against normalization, especially after the administration of the US President Donald Trump.

He pointed out that occupation attacks and violations of international law have increased in frequency after normalization agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, as well as the continuing settlement, arrests, demolition of houses and confiscation of Palestinian civilian property in the occupied territories.

Al-Maslukhi warned that normalization through the so-called “Abrahamic Covenant” and unifying the three religions are all in the aim of criminalizing the legitimate Palestinian resistance.

“The Palestinian community in the world is the main focus of the conference and will work to convey a positive message to Western society, and expected to contribute in the future to creating a foundation for global public opinion against normalization with the Israeli occupation state,” he said.

He explained that the most important mechanisms for mobilizing the Palestinian community are the announcement of an international global coalition to reject normalization, continuous monitoring of normalization events, and expose the truth, and inform world public opinion about the daily injustices and tyranny of Israel against the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)