UNSC to Discuss Palestinian proposal for A Peace Conference

New York, MINA – Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) envoy to the United Nations, said the UN Security Council (UNSC)will discuss President Mahmoud Abbas’s proposal to hold an international peace conference.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, Mansour said the UN Security Council would hold an open meeting to discuss Abbas’s peace conference which calls for ending the Israeli occupation and achieving the independence of the Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital, MEMO reported Monday.

Several member states, including Russia which will become chairman of the council next month, supported the holding of the meeting.

Mansour added that the meeting would also discuss Israel’s illegal annexation of Palestinian land, the imprisonment of Palestinians and the violations committed against prisoners.

He insisted the UNSC should compare the Palestinian peace proposal, which upholds international consensus on a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the United States’ proposal, the ‘Deal of the Century’, which undermines all Palestinian rights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)