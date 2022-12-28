Palestinians Hold March Demanding Israel Hand Over Abu Hamid’s Body

The march demanded the return of the detained bodies. (Image WAFA/Mustafa Abu Dayyah)

Ramallah, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians held a march Tuesday, which started from the Amari refugee camp to the Qalandia checkpoint, south of Ramallah, in order to demand that Israel release the body of Nasser Abu Hamid and dozens of others.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa), the march was peaceful, however, once it arrived at the Qalandia checkpoint, Israeli soldiers rained tear gas on it causing chaos thereby disrupting traffic through the checkpoint.

Palestinians have also held protests across the West Bank demanding that Israel release the bodies it is holding so the families can give them a proper burial.

Nasser Abu Hmaid died in Israeli detention after months of medical neglect and rejected requests for early release because of his deteriorating health.

Nasser Abu Hamid has been jailed by Israel seven times in his life. He is one of the founders of al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of the Fattah political movement.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the Second Palestinian Intifada. He has not been out of an Israeli prison since 2002.

At least 73 Palestinian prisoners have lost their lives due to medical neglect during detention in Israeli prisons since 1967, according to Palestinian Prisoners Club (PCC) data. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)