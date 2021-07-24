Select Language

Palestinian Youths Protest Israeli Settlement Construction on Mount Sabih

Photo: Palinfo

Beita, MINA – Palestinian youths held a demonstration on Friday against the construction of Israeli settlements on Mount Sabih, Beita City, South of Nablus.

Palinfo, citing local sources, reported that a confrontation broke out between Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces after Friday prayers.

The Red Crescent Ambulance and emergency teams said one resident was injured by live bullets in his leg while dozens were suffering from breathing problems.

Palestinians performed Friday prayers on land threatened by settlement activity near Mount Sabih.

Khatib said Palestinians in general and Beita people in particular have made sacrifices, because many of them were killed, injured and imprisoned and they will continue to sacrifice until they drive the settlers out. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

