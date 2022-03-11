Select Language

Palestinian Young Man Died Succumbed to His Injuries by Israeli Shots

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Jerusalem, MINA – A 23-year-old Ahmed Hikmat Seif, from Burqa, northwest of Nablus, succumbed to his wounds sustained during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday.

The young Saif was wounded on the first of this March by three bullets in the abdomen and back after the occupation forces suppressed a march in support of the Palestinian prisoners in Burqa.

He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, and his death was announced.

As a result, Palestinians declared a comprehensive strike to mourn the martyr Seif, and to protest against the crimes of the Israeli occupation committed against the Palestinians.

It is noteworthy that the village of Burqa and its neighboring villages are exposed almost daily to the attacks and incursions of the occupation and settlers, who are trying to return to the “Homish” settlement, which was evacuated in 2005. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

