Palestinian Schools Protest Against Implementing Israeli Curriculum

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian schools in occupied Jerusalem were closed on Monday in protest of Israel’s efforts to change the Palestinian curriculum into an Israeli curriculum.

According to local sources, the protest call was carried out nationwide and all Palestinian schools closed their teaching and learning activities and left the school building.

This was done to demand the Israeli government to stop and revoke the implementation of its curriculum in Palestinian schools and stop interfering in the education sector in Palestine.

Under the Israeli Curriculum, Palestinian schools are only allowed to use books issued by Israel that are distorted and prevent schools from teaching official Palestinian textbooks.

Some time ago, protests have also been carried out by Palestinian students and parents in East Jerusalem who totally refuse to use the Israeli curriculum or other distorted curriculum for their children.

Protests were also held in Silwan, Jabal Mukabber, Ras Al-Amoud and other schools around the occupied city of Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)